Western Balkans leaders discuss steps to accelerate regional cooperation





Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev (From L to R) attend a joint press conference after the third regional meeting of the Western Balkans' leaders in Tirana, Albania, on Dec. 21, 2019. The third regional meeting of the Western Balkans' leaders kicked off here on Saturday with a session, during which steps needed to accelerate regional cooperation were discussed. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The third regional meeting of the Western Balkans' leaders kicked off here on Saturday with a session, during which steps needed to accelerate regional cooperation were discussed.The meeting brought together Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, President of Montenegro, Milo Djukanovic, and Zoran Zaev, prime minister of North Macedonia.The third regional meeting of the Western Balkans' leaders, or the so-called "Mini-Schengen" initiative, followed the previous meetings held in Serbia and North Macedonia.Speaking at a joint press conference held by the four leaders, Rama expressed his conviction that this initiative is in full coherence with the ambition expressed by all countries and the commitment of each of them to become part of the European family, joining forces to accelerate the EU integration process, in order to create the standards that respond to the "four freedoms" in the EU, namely freedom of movement for people, goods, capital and services."This initiative is all-inclusive, open, there are no conditions, it is not imposed on anyone and it is not imposed by anyone. All the leaders of the Western Balkans are invited to attend these meetings," Rama said.Western Balkan countries have the strength to implement the agreements reached, stressed Rama.In his remarks, Djukanovic said that regional initiatives create excellent opportunities to refresh and improve trust between countries in the region and to contribute to the development of the region."I think the activities of the 'Mini-Schengen' initiative are in harmony with other initiatives," Djukanovic said.According to Djukanovic, it is high time to try to improve the implementation of the agreements reached through this initiative, which "will bring new opportunities for development and cooperation for each of our countries."Vucic said that their discussions aimed at intensifying the efforts "to make our agreements more concrete."Vucic declared that through this initiative "we will strive to create a decent job market that implies a higher level of attraction for foreign investors."Meanwhile, Zaev announced that at the meeting "we made a summary of all our past meetings and what the steps to follow in the future.""Albania and North Macedonia expect positive messages by the EU in the spring of 2020," said Zaev adding that the main objective of all Western Balkan countries is to join EU.Western Balkan countries aspire to join EU and are in different stages in the process integration. Serbia and Montenegro have already opened accession talks with EU, likewise Albania and North Macedonia that are still waiting.In the next meeting, according to Rama, the countries will have a ready document, prepared in agreement with the European Commission and the World Bank on the "expected development of this initiative."The next meeting is expected to be held in Serbia in late January 2020.