Kuona Art Center in Nairobi attracts dozens of artists to settle in since foundation





An artist carves at the Kuona Art Center in Nairobi, Kenya, on Dec. 20, 2019. Kuona Art Center located in downtown Nairobi has attracted dozens of artists to settle in since its foundation in 1995. There are about 17 sculpture, painting and other art studios in the center at present. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

An artist shows an installation at the Kuona Art Center in Nairobi, Kenya, on Dec. 20, 2019. Kuona Art Center located in downtown Nairobi has attracted dozens of artists to settle in since its foundation in 1995. There are about 17 sculpture, painting and other art studios in the center at present. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

An artist works on installations at the Kuona Art Center in Nairobi, Kenya, on Dec. 20, 2019. Kuona Art Center located in downtown Nairobi has attracted dozens of artists to settle in since its foundation in 1995. There are about 17 sculpture, painting and other art studios in the center at present. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A painter introduces his artworks at the Kuona Art Center in Nairobi, Kenya, on Dec. 20, 2019. Kuona Art Center located in downtown Nairobi has attracted dozens of artists to settle in since its foundation in 1995. There are about 17 sculpture, painting and other art studios in the center at present. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)