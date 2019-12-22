People prepare for Yalda Night in Iran

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/22 11:01:10

People shop for Yalda Night at an old bazaar in Tonekabon, Iran, Dec. 21, 2019. Yalda Night is celebrated on the longest night of a year, which is locally believed to be on Dec. 21, the eve of winter solstice. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

People shop for Yalda Night at an old bazaar in Tonekabon, Iran, Dec. 21, 2019. Yalda Night is celebrated on the longest night of a year, which is locally believed to be on Dec. 21, the eve of winter solstice. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

People shop for Yalda Night at an old bazaar in Tonekabon, Iran, Dec. 21, 2019. Yalda Night is celebrated on the longest night of a year, which is locally believed to be on Dec. 21, the eve of winter solstice. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

People buy nuts for Yalda Night at an old bazaar in Tonekabon, Iran, Dec. 21, 2019. Yalda Night is celebrated on the longest night of a year, which is locally believed to be on Dec. 21, the eve of winter solstice. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus