People prepare for Yalda Night in Iran





People shop for Yalda Night at an old bazaar in Tonekabon, Iran, Dec. 21, 2019. Yalda Night is celebrated on the longest night of a year, which is locally believed to be on Dec. 21, the eve of winter solstice. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

People shop for Yalda Night at an old bazaar in Tonekabon, Iran, Dec. 21, 2019. Yalda Night is celebrated on the longest night of a year, which is locally believed to be on Dec. 21, the eve of winter solstice. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

People shop for Yalda Night at an old bazaar in Tonekabon, Iran, Dec. 21, 2019. Yalda Night is celebrated on the longest night of a year, which is locally believed to be on Dec. 21, the eve of winter solstice. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

People buy nuts for Yalda Night at an old bazaar in Tonekabon, Iran, Dec. 21, 2019. Yalda Night is celebrated on the longest night of a year, which is locally believed to be on Dec. 21, the eve of winter solstice. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)