Huawei to invest $1.5 billion to set up Kunpeng ecosystem

The logo of China's tech giant Huawei. Photo: Xinhua

Huawei plans to invest 10.5 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) in the future five years to develop the Kunpeng computing industry, a move analysts said aims to forge a comprehensive information and communication technology (ICT) ecosystem.During the past 30 years, Huawei has been conducting research and development in the ICT sectors and has accumulated experience in areas such as algorithms, materials, chips, craftwork and design, and the company is striving to create a Kunpeng ecosystem, Cao Zejun, Huawei's vice president of China, said at a recent industry meeting.In the past, the world's computing industry was built on the systems led by Intel, NVIDIA and Oracle, but now with Huawei's presence, changes are quietly taking place, and Cao said that China's IT industry is facing great pressure across the globe, especially in the aspects of databases, operating systems and chips, according to a report by guancha.cn.Huawei is committed to jointly building Kunpeng, a more influential and deeper independent computing industry, Cao said.Huawei Kunpeng 920 is the industry's highest-performance ARM-based server CPU, which was launched in January.In July, Huawei launched the Kunpeng industrial ecosystem base and supercomputing center in Xiamen, Southeast China's Fujian Province, which will provide computing services for local governments and major local state-owned enterprises using Huawei chips and operating systems.The Kunpeng ecosystem base will be based on a safe and reliable software and hardware development platform of Huawei, and aims to foster an industrial ecosystem and attract partners to cooperate in the development of a series of products, according to the Xinhua News Agency.When talking about the company's future business growth, Ren Zhengfei, founder of Huawei, said in a recent interview that Huawei is well prepared even if it will never be removed from the US Entity List.Ren said that Huawei will continue to grow in 2020, but the rate will not be very high, according to his Los Angeles Times interview on November 18, which was released by Huawei on late Friday.Ren said that Huawei's growth rate has dropped to 17 percent in October this year and is expected to be around 10 percent in 2020.