Int'l dog show held in Vilnius, Lithuania

Four Maltese dogs are awarded at an international dog show in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Dec. 21, 2019. Around 2,000 dogs from European and other countries were presented in the event lasting from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

Two Long-haired Dachshund dogs are seen at an international dog show in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Dec. 21, 2019. Around 2,000 dogs from European and other countries were presented in the event lasting from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

Two Afghan Hound dogs are seen at an international dog show in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Dec. 21, 2019. Around 2,000 dogs from European and other countries were presented in the event lasting from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

Two Pomeranian Spitz dogs are seen at an international dog show in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Dec. 21, 2019. Around 2,000 dogs from European and other countries were presented in the event lasting from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)