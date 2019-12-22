Exhibition of young Chinese artists to open new museum in Fuzhou

Poster of the exhibition Photo: Courtesy of Wang Zhigang

Shanwen from Zhong Biao Photo: Courtesy of Wang Zhigang

Zhuanshan from Xu Zhongmin Photo: Courtesy of Wang Zhigang

An exhibition featuring artworks from young Chinese artists such as Cai Xiaosong, Chen Yujun, and Chen Zhou will usher in the opening of a new museum, the Mount Yantai Culture and Arts Center, on Saturday.The cinema-turned-museum in Fuzhou, capital of East China's Fujian Province, will present contemporary artworks from paintings to installation works as well as brief introduction to the history of the cinema through historical photos.The exhibition will be divided into four sections - Seeking, Watching, Building and Co-existence - and is set to run until February 29, 2020.