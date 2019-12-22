First same-sex kiss in ‘Star Wars’ franchise has Chinese netizens excited

Poster of Star Wars in a Beijing's theater. Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

A blink-and-you'll-miss it same-sex kiss between two women at the end of the new Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker has netizens in China talking."I saw the kiss at the end of the film when they are in the camp," a Chinese netizen commented on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Saturday.Some netizens who have not watched the movie, which debuted on Wednesday, said that they couldn't wait to see the scene in theaters after reading others' reviews.While many Chinese netizens were excited to see the first same-sex kiss in franchise's 42-year history, some others said they were disappointed at the length of its appearance on screen."This is a good start, but it lasts for just two seconds," one Sina Weibo user commented.While the kiss remains in the Chinese version, that hasn't been the case for all territories around the world. According to Yahoo Lifestyle SEA, the moment was cut from the version screened in Singapore.The news site reported on Friday that the women were seen embracing but not kissing.A spokesperson from Singapore's media regulatory agency told local media that a short scene had been cut from the release, but it did not point out which one, according to a report from AFP."Star Wars: the Rise Of Skywalker has been rated PG13 for theatrical release in Singapore," the spokesperson said.Although the same-sex kiss struck a chord with Chinese netizens, the film itself has left audiences cold.The film, which currently has a 6.6/10 on Chinese review site Douban, had earned only $9.6 million in total in the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, a record low for the franchise in the Chinese mainland.While the film has exploded at the North American box office, earning an estimated $99.1 million in its first two days, its future at the Chinese mainland box office is not optimistic."Fans' feelings for Star Wars are all-consuming, but the quality of the film is not as good as expected, so it has met its Waterloo in China and is struggling," a movie critic told Tencent News.