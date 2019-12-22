RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

If you encounter resistance from those around you, it will probably be wise to not push things. Something that you have overlooked may be causing resistance. Rethink your plans and see how you can adapt them to fit the needs of others. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 6, 15, 17.Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)The experiences of the past will allow you to predict the future today. Take advantage of this insight to push your business plans forward. Tonight will prove to be a good time to head out with friends. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)You are about to enter a low point in your emotional cycle. This will not be a good time to press forward with a major plan or project. Fortunately, positive energy will return to you soon, so you may wait until then to push on. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Your financial luck is really looking up. If you take some time to update yourself concerning property values and investment strategies you will know what move to make when the time is right. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Today's busy schedule may make you realize that there are limits to even your vast reservoirs of energy. Make sure you really focus on resting and recharging your batteries tonight or else you may end up burning yourself out. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Although you may have originally planned might be to fly under the radar at work today, your skills have made you a valuable go-to-person when things need to get done. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You may have so much on your plate today that you don't know where to start. Try to focus on smaller tasks that you know you can complete in one go. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Although you may feel uncomfortable accepting help from others, you have to acknowledge the fact that you can't do everything on your own. You will be able to fatten your wallet if you devote some of your spare time to a money-making venture. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Recent failures may simply be the result of setting your sights too high. It might be time to reassess things. Keep in mind that success is a ladder that must be climbed slowly instead of trying to leap to the top. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Taking a creative approach to the challenges you face today will give you the opportunity to gain some valuable experience, even if you don't end up achieving your goals. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Stressing about the unknown will get you nowhere. Try to take your mind off things by taking part in activities you enjoy. Once the time for you to act arrives, you can always leap into action then. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)As much as you want to just have a nice quiet day, things are just not going to go your way. You will have to take some risks if you want to reach your goals. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)A huge storm is coming over the horizon. It would be a good idea to touch base with your contacts, so you will have some allies in your time of need. An unexpected message from an old friend will put a smile on your face. ✭✭✭