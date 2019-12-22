Puzzle

1 Windy month6 Parmigiana meat10 Hand over, at dinner14 A snooze button delays it15 Othello's nemesis16 Squashed circle17 Tevye portrayer, 196419 Change the style of20 Former spouses, say21 Org. supporting school activities22 Waste metal23 Hamstring strengtheners27 App Store platform30 ___ Constitution31 Type of skirt or earring32 Mario's brother34 "___-haw!"35 Hip bones39 Like some perfume ads43 "Your attention, please"44 Thumbs-up, to Sally Ride45 Renter's agreement46 Lawman Wyatt48 Happy baby sound50 Use blades on blades?51 Certain reusable flame source56 Poker declaration57 Handy excuse58 Make more bearable62 Mama's mama63 Polite response to a thank-you, or a comment about the start of 17-, 23-, 39- or 51-Across?66 ___ from ear to ear67 Smell awful68 Wave catcher?69 Brief moments70 Chopping tools71 Aids in crime1 Course in a cornfield2 "Jeopardy!" host Trebek3 Like hens' teeth, idiomatically4 Irritable5 What Rodin's Thinker is thinking?6 Panoramas7 Grate on8 93, for Queen Elizabeth II9 "Ha-ha," in a tweet10 Creature with more than one spine11 Declares to be true12 Anwar in Egyptian history13 Pours poorly18 Numbered musical piece22 Sign of a good turnout: Abbr.24 Hang it up25 Afterward26 Prepared a bed?27 Rick's love in "Casablanca"28 "That hurts!"29 Address for a king33 Coach's strategies34 Shaggy beast36 Actor Hemsworth37 "That being the case ..."38 Three or four, maybe40 Yastrzemski in Cooperstown41 Arizona native42 Gin flavoring47 ISP owned by Verizon48 Big pieces49 Italian for "eight"51 Criticizes sharply52 Words of empathy53 It may precede a stampede54 "Take a look"55 Place to get clean59 Congressional staffer60 Bad mood61 Divas have big ones63 Tax-deferred investment, briefly64 Apt nickname for a Dallas cowboy65 Carol syllable

