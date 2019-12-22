Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Windy month
6 Parmigiana meat
10 Hand over, at dinner
14 A snooze button delays it
15 Othello's nemesis
16 Squashed circle
17 Tevye portrayer, 1964
19 Change the style of
20 Former spouses, say
21 Org. supporting school activities
22 Waste metal
23 Hamstring strengtheners
27 App Store platform
30 ___ Constitution
31 Type of skirt or earring
32 Mario's brother
34 "___-haw!"
35 Hip bones
39 Like some perfume ads
43 "Your attention, please"
44 Thumbs-up, to Sally Ride
45 Renter's agreement
46 Lawman Wyatt
48 Happy baby sound
50 Use blades on blades?
51 Certain reusable flame source
56 Poker declaration
57 Handy excuse
58 Make more bearable
62 Mama's mama
63 Polite response to a thank-you, or a comment about the start of 17-, 23-, 39- or 51-Across?
66 ___ from ear to ear
67 Smell awful
68 Wave catcher?
69 Brief moments
70 Chopping tools
71 Aids in crimeDOWN
1 Course in a cornfield
2 "Jeopardy!" host Trebek
3 Like hens' teeth, idiomatically
4 Irritable
5 What Rodin's Thinker is thinking?
6 Panoramas
7 Grate on
8 93, for Queen Elizabeth II
9 "Ha-ha," in a tweet
10 Creature with more than one spine
11 Declares to be true
12 Anwar in Egyptian history
13 Pours poorly
18 Numbered musical piece
22 Sign of a good turnout: Abbr.
24 Hang it up
25 Afterward
26 Prepared a bed?
27 Rick's love in "Casablanca"
28 "That hurts!"
29 Address for a king
33 Coach's strategies
34 Shaggy beast
36 Actor Hemsworth
37 "That being the case ..."
38 Three or four, maybe
40 Yastrzemski in Cooperstown
41 Arizona native
42 Gin flavoring
47 ISP owned by Verizon
48 Big pieces
49 Italian for "eight"
51 Criticizes sharply
52 Words of empathy
53 It may precede a stampede
54 "Take a look"
55 Place to get clean
59 Congressional staffer
60 Bad mood
61 Divas have big ones
63 Tax-deferred investment, briefly
64 Apt nickname for a Dallas cowboy
65 Carol syllable
Solution