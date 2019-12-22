Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/22 15:13:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Windy month

  6 Parmigiana meat

 10 Hand over, at dinner

 14 A snooze button delays it

 15 Othello's nemesis

 16 Squashed circle

 17 Tevye portrayer, 1964

 19 Change the style of

 20 Former spouses, say

 21 Org. supporting school activities

 22 Waste metal

 23 Hamstring strengtheners

 27 App Store platform

 30 ___ Constitution

 31 Type of skirt or earring

 32 Mario's brother

 34 "___-haw!"

 35 Hip bones

 39 Like some perfume ads

 43 "Your attention, please"

 44 Thumbs-up, to Sally Ride

 45 Renter's agreement

 46 Lawman Wyatt

 48 Happy baby sound

 50 Use blades on blades?

 51 Certain reusable flame source

 56 Poker declaration

 57 Handy excuse

 58 Make more bearable

 62 Mama's mama

 63 Polite response to a thank-you, or a comment about the start of 17-, 23-, 39- or 51-Across?

 66 ___ from ear to ear

 67 Smell awful

 68 Wave catcher?

 69 Brief moments

 70 Chopping tools

 71 Aids in crime

DOWN

  1 Course in a cornfield

  2 "Jeopardy!" host Trebek

  3 Like hens' teeth, idiomatically

  4 Irritable

  5 What Rodin's Thinker is thinking?

  6 Panoramas

  7 Grate on

  8 93, for Queen Elizabeth II

  9 "Ha-ha," in a tweet

 10 Creature with more than one spine

 11 Declares to be true

 12 Anwar in Egyptian history

 13 Pours poorly

 18 Numbered musical piece

 22 Sign of a good turnout: Abbr.

 24 Hang it up

 25 Afterward

 26 Prepared a bed?

 27 Rick's love in "Casablanca"

 28 "That hurts!"

 29 Address for a king

 33 Coach's strategies

 34 Shaggy beast

 36 Actor Hemsworth

 37 "That being the case ..."

 38 Three or four, maybe

 40 Yastrzemski in Cooperstown

 41 Arizona native

 42 Gin flavoring

 47 ISP owned by Verizon

 48 Big pieces

 49 Italian for "eight"

 51 Criticizes sharply

 52 Words of empathy

 53 It may precede a stampede

 54 "Take a look"

 55 Place to get clean

 59 Congressional staffer

 60 Bad mood

 61 Divas have big ones

 63 Tax-deferred investment, briefly

 64 Apt nickname for a Dallas cowboy

 65 Carol syllable

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
