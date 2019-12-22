Iranians and Chinese gather to celebrate Iran’s traditional Yalda Night festival in Beijing

By Liu Zhongyin Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/22 16:05:55

Iranian traditional music performance at Yalda Night on Saturday in Beijing Photo: Liu Zhongyin/GT A group of Chinese and Iranians celebrated Yalda Night, the traditional Iranian Winter Solstice festival, in Beijing on Saturday.



The Iranian participants, expats who either work or study in China, were invited to the event at the Beijing Feitian Hotel by the Iranian Embassy in China as well as Majid Shamaeizadeh and Massoud Shamaeezadeh, businessmen who have run a cultural company in China for several years.



Yalda Night in Iranian culture represents the idea that after the longest night of the year (the Winter Solstice) daylight will gradually take over darkness and kindness will replace evil. The festival is a time to get together and give one's blessings to family members.



Dr Abbasali Vafaei, cultural counselor at the Egypt Embassy in China, noted that under the purview of China's



Li Xiaolan, one of the celebration organizers, told the Global Times that cultural activities such as Yalda Night can allow Iranians and Chinese to learn more about each other, which will help build emotional bonds between the two nations.





