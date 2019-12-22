Supermodel impersonator is producer, designer and model in his stylish rural runway videos

Chinese supermodel impersonator Wen Fang in a video he shot in his parents' rural farm home. Screenshot from Pear Video

An impersonator of Chinese supermodel Liu Wen, who lives in China's remote countryside never used to look at the comments to the online videos he posts showing him strutting, catwalk-style in unusual rural settings.One of Wen Fang's videos shows him in full makeup and a chic outfit of his own design, as he struts down a hallway in his parent's farmhouse with a woodpile in the background. He's also done shoots along the flood plain of a river bank."I dared not look through the comments under my videos, as I thought people would be abusive, but I've received a lot of compliments," said Wen, who started posting his videos in August.Wen is not only the designer and model, he's also the entire crew in his highly-stylized videos. "Some have even been shot near a tomb," said Wen, noting his cross-dressing reenactments of a fashion shoot are more than a little controversial in conservative rural areas.Still living in a remote village near Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the online celebrity says his parents haven't seen his videos, which he makes when they are working in their fields.On Sina Weibo, however, Wen is a hit. He has 350,000 followers."I have loved beautiful things since I was a child. Buying new clothes with my mom was my favorite activity," said Wen who appears to be thin, with petite facial features and a rather large Adam's Apple.Wen said his family wanted him to study medicine but he took graphic design and advertising in university."That's awesome! Wen's experience shows that bias can't stop people from chasing what they love. He has a bright future," said an internet user.Global Times