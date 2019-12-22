Egypt seeks to inscribe papyrus making on UNESCO World Heritage List

A girl shows a papyrus souvenir in Qaramos village of Sharqiya province, Egypt, on Dec. 17, 2019. In Qaramos village, people of different ages can be seen around carrying papyrus sticks from the farms to their workshops to process them until they finally become in the shape of ancient-like papyrus souvenirs. The village is the main source of papyrus in Egypt and perhaps the whole world, which prompted the Egyptian authorities to work on inscribing papyrus making in Qaramos on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)'s World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A man shows a papyrus souvenir in Qaramos village of Sharqiya province, Egypt, on Dec. 17, 2019.

A boy unpeels papyrus in Qaramos village of Sharqiya province, Egypt, on Dec. 17, 2019.

People unpeel papyrus in Qaramos village of Sharqiya province, Egypt, on Dec. 17, 2019.

A man harvests papyrus in Qaramos village of Sharqiya province, Egypt, on Dec. 17, 2019.

A man harvests papyrus in Qaramos village of Sharqiya province, Egypt, on Dec. 17, 2019.

A man flattens the papyrus with a tool at a workshop in Qaramos village of Sharqiya province, Egypt, on Dec. 17, 2019.