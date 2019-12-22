Zoo held half-year-old birthday celebration for four panda cubs in China's Chongqing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/22 17:32:28

Breeders embrace four six-month-old giant panda cubs to do outdoor exercise at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing on Dec. 22, 2019. The zoo held on Sunday a half-year-old birthday celebration for the four panda cubs named Shuangshuang, Chongchong and Xixi, Qingqing, which combine to symbolize "double joy and happiness" in Chinese. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
