What's trending on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Sunday

Cosmetic ghost surgeries in South Korea have killed hundreds, Macao child wants to pass on Chinese national heritage, netizens go gaga over Ri Jung-hyuk and Yoon Se-ri's kiss.

A woman prepares to have a plastic surgery. Photo: CNSPhoto

In a news program on Saturday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported that "ghost surgery" in the South Korean plastic surgery industry has caused 200 to 300 deaths since 2000.In a ghost surgery, the patient is told they will be operated on by a senior surgeon, but after they are given anesthesia, the operation is then performed by a young doctor who lacks the same level of experience.According to the CCTV report, ghost surgery is not against the law."The fact there are victims, but no justice is intolerable," one Sina Weibo user wrote."This type of immoral behavior better not be happening at Chinese hospitals," posted one netizen.

Performers take part in the Macao International Parade in Macao, south China, Dec. 8, 2019. The parade was held to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Li Junxi, a 12-year-old boy from Macao, is a member of a lion dance team. He and his team performed during a gala celebrating the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland on Thursday.After the performance he told media, "I will always be here, waiting for the 30th and 40th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. I will continue to teach my son and grandson because I want to pass on the lion dance.""It is so heartwarming to see a child with such a deep love for Chinese culture," one netizen wrote on Sina Weibo.

Hyun Bin. Photo: CNSPhoto