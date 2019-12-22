Winter Solstice Festival celebrated in Vancouver, Canada

People carrying lanterns take part in the lantern procession during the Winter Solstice Festival in Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)





A woman performs fire dance during the Winter Solstice Festival in Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 21, 2019 (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A light projection art display is seen during the Winter Solstice Festival in Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People perform fire dance during the Winter Solstice Festival in Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A resident takes photos of lanterns displayed during the Winter Solstice Festival in Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A reveller poses with a lantern during the Winter Solstice Festival in Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)