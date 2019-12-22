Cool front eases NSW fires but hotter weather expected

Fire conditions eased on some of the major fronts burning across Australia on Sunday after a cool weather change, with firefighters trying to contain blazes before the expected return of hotter conditions at the end of the week.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Photo: IC

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney, after returning on Saturday night from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the wildfires crisis in his home state deepened.After the deaths of two firefighters Thursday night, Morrison announced he would return home early, and on Sunday he acknowledged his holiday had caused anxiety.In addition, Morrison addressed his conservative Liberal-National coalition's climate policies, which his government has been forced to defend following the severity of this year's bushfires. Morrison said there was no argument that there is a link between climate change and weather events around the world.Earlier this month, Australia drew criticism at a United Nations climate summit in Madrid for its climate-change policy of using old carbon credits to count toward future emissions targets.Australia is one of the world's largest carbon emitters per capita because of its reliance on coal-fired power plants. It has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 26 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, but critics accuse Morrison of paying lip service to that commitment.The intensity of fires eased overnight in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where fires had been burning out of control on Friday and Saturday as a combination of extreme heat and strong winds created "catastrophic" conditions in some areas.More than 105 fires were still burning across New South Wales (NSW) on Sunday, with 59 considered uncontained and one burning at an emergency level.Dozens of properties were reported damaged or destroyed. A man who had been unaccounted for early Sunday after staying on Saturday to protect his property was later found safe.Conditions are expected to remain favorable over coming days and firefighters will work to contain some of the fire fronts near communities, particularly in the Blue Mountains region to the west of Sydney.Reuters