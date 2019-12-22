Chinese Embassy issues safety advisory for citizens travelling to India

A woman in Srinagar, Indian Photo: VCG

The tension in India has not held back Chinese travelling to the South Asian nation, which remains a niche travel market, but one that has picked up in recent years, said travel agencies.The Chinese Embassy in India issued a travel advisory for its citizens on Friday, asking them to take necessary precautions for their personal safety amid the recent demonstrations and violent clashes taking place in some areas of India.The advisory posted on the website of the Chinese Embassy asked Chinese tourists to be aware of their surroundings, strengthen security, pay close attention to travel safety, and avoid areas embroiled in demonstrations.Despite the ongoing violence and protests, the number of Chinese tourists going to India has remained stable, major domestic travel agencies told the Global Times."The bookings are the same as last year. On the one hand, tourists are prepared for frequent protests in India. On the other hand, the local protests seldom target tourists," Xu Xiaolei, chief brand officer of China CYTS Tours Holding, told the Global Times on Sunday.The number of Chinese tourists going to India is small but it has gone up amid the growing number of Chinese outbound tourists.In the first half of 2019, the number of tourists going to India through Ctrip increased by more than 80 percent year-on-year. Most tourists travel with group tours, accounting for about 73 percent, Ctrip data showed."The market is growing rapidly. The annual growth of 20 percent surpasses the annual growth of Chinese outbound tourists, which stands at about 8 percent year-on-year," said Xu, adding that a rich cultural heritage makes India a trendy destination for Chinese tourists who care more about cultural and spiritual experiences.Despite the great market potential, India's visa policy remains a hurdle for Chinese tourists when compared with countries like Sri Lanka and Turkey, a spokesperson from Lvmama.com told the Global Times on Sunday."India has not supported visas on arrival for Chinese tourists yet. Its electronic visa requires more materials, takes longer to issue and is more expensive," the spokesperson said, adding that India's infrastructure, public security and environment are headaches for many Chinese tourists.Violent protests erupted throughout India after the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party passed a controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) on December 11, leaving many people dead."India is still lagging behind in the rule of law, security and the environment," Fang Sichao, a resident in Shanghai, told the Global Times, saying that he would not consider visiting India.