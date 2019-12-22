Smart economy fledging in China as AI empowers industries, individuals

Diners take pictures of the fresh fish delivered to their table by small robots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) in a robot restaurant on Wednesday in Shanghai, amid the extension of the second China International Import Expo. Orders can be placed via smartphone app. The restaurant was launched by Hema, the Alibaba-backed cashless supermarket. Photo: VCG

Ask the silver-haired residents of the elderly care community Yinheyuan in Beijing what they know about artificial intelligence (AI), and they will probably throw the question to the smart speakers within their reach.These smart speakers, capable of interacting with users through voice-recognition technologies, are indeed part of the answer. Via voice command, senior residents can control lights, TVs and other home appliances, as well as order food or ask for help.After developing personal computers (PC), PC internet and mobile internet, the growth focus of China's digital economy is shifting to smart technologies like AI, said Baidu Chairman and CEO Robin Li at the World Internet Conference in October.China is the largest smart speaker market in the world, accounting for 36 percent of global shipments in the third quarter of 2019, according to global market firm Strategy Analytics. It found in a July and August survey that 63 percent of Chinese people without a smart speaker planned to buy one within the following year. Another 22 percent planned to make a purchase later on.Chinese firms are stepping up investment in 5G, AI and the Internet of Things to gain a foothold in this emerging field. By the end of June, China had over 1,200 AI-related enterprises, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology The country's AI sector is forecast to be worth more than 160 billion yuan ($22.83 billion) in 2020, spurring related sectors to exceed 1 trillion yuan, said Lin Nianxiu, deputy director with the National Development and Reform Commission , citing industrial data.