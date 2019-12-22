Around the world

Oil pumps at the Daqing Oil Field in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province Photo: Li Qiao/GT

A subsidiary of China's state-owned offshore oil driller CNOOC announced on Saturday that the Liza oil field in Guyana, in which the company owns a 25-percent interest, has been put into production ahead of schedule.Located in the Stabroek block of Guyana and approximately 190 kilometers offshore Guyana in South America, the Liza oil field is one of the largest oil discoveries in the past decade. The first phase of the project is expected to produce a maximum of 120,000 barrels of crude oil per day.Senior executives of CNOOC said that Guyana's Stabroek block will become the key driver of the company's production uptick, news website paper.cn reported.As centrally administrated state-owned enterprises (SOEs) expand overseas, they are bringing skills and making contributions to local development, a paper jointly released by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, China's cabinet, and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences showed over the weekend.In 2019, 73 percent of centrally administrated SOEs contributed to local social development by participating in infrastructure construction, the paper showed.Also, about 83 percent of centrally administrated SOEs have provided technology consulting services for overseas partners, and 27 percent have set up research and development centers in host economies.