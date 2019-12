Animals at Zoological Gardens in Yangon, Myanmar

A lar gibbon is seen at the Zoological Gardens in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A scarlet macaw is seen at the Zoological Gardens in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A lar gibbon yawns at the Zoological Gardens in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A female performer kisses a snake during the animal talent show at the Zoological Gardens in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/U Aung)

An Eld's deer is seen at the Zoological Gardens in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A plains zebra is seen at the Zoological Gardens in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/U Aung)

