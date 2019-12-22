Marrero becomes new PM of Cuba

Manuel Marrero delivers a speech during the inauguration of the 39th International Tourism Fair (FITCuba-2019), in Havana, capital of Cuba, on May 7, 2019. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Manuel Marrero was appointed on Saturday as Cuba's prime minister at the proposal of President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Marrero has been serving as minister of tourism and became the first official to hold the prime minister position in 43 years.The position was removed of Cuban establishment in 1976, but the administration of President Diaz-Canel reinstalled it in accordance with the new Constitution.The new prime minister, 56, is an architect engineer and began his working life in 1990 as an investor at the Gaviota Tourism Group in the eastern Holguin province.In 2004 he was appointed minister of tourism, a position he has performed to date.In his new position, Marrero will be accompanied by six ­deputy prime ministers, among whom stands out Commander Ramiro Valdes, one of the historical leaders of the Cuba Revolution and close collaborator of former presidents Fidel and Raul Castro. The other deputy prime ministers are hitherto the vice presidents of the Council of Ministers or cabinet, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Ricardo Cabrisas, Ines Maria Chapman and Jose Luis Tapia.The team is completed with the current Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil, who maintains that portfolio.Marrero's appointment is considered another step in the generational replacement of the island's leadership since the founding fathers of Cuban ­revolution are aged 80 and more.Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Marrero who took office as Cuba's prime minister.In his congratulatory message, Li said that China and Cuba have a deep-rooted traditional friendship and always respect, understand and support each other in the process of their respective national development and construction.Li added that China is willing to work with Cuba, taking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties next year as an opportunity, to enhance high-level exchanges and deepen practical cooperation in various fields so as to better benefit the two countries and peoples.