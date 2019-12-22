Huawei refutes Italian parliament's security risk accusation

The logo of China's tech giant Huawei. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese telecom giant Huawei on Sunday blasted a proposal from an Italian parliamentary security committee to bar Huawei's participation in its 5G construction on the excuse of security risks, saying that the accusation is ungrounded and purely driven by geopolitical reasons."All discussion of cybersecurity should be based on facts… Until now, no evidence has been provided," Huawei's Italy office said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Sunday.Huawei is a 100-percent privately owned company, and no Chinese law requires private Chinese companies to engage in cyberespionage, said the statement, adding that the allegation against Huawei by Italy was purely driven by geopolitical reasons, ignoring the company's security track record during the past 30 years.There could be complex and varied interests behind such accusations against Huawei, including the US or other rivals, Fu Liang, a Beijing-based telecom industry expert, told the Global Times on Sunday.There is no need to pay too much attention to these allegations since a lot of political institutions in Europe can make proposals based on their own interest, Fu said, noting that these allegations would not stand the test of time without evidence and would fail eventually.Fu suggested that Chinese technology companies should keep shoring up their "absolute advantages" in terms of technology to tackle such external obstacles.An Italian parliamentary security committee said that it should consider preventing Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE from taking part in the development of 5G networks, Reuters reported on Thursday.Huawei, as the frontrunner in 5G technology, has drawn global attention due to US' continuous crackdown without evidence. The US put the company on its Entity List in May, restricting it from purchasing technology and parts from US companies.The US has also tried to lobby European countries to rule out Huawei from participating in 5G construction. However, some European countries, including Germany, did not bow to US pressure and instead have decided to include Huawei in their 5G deployment.