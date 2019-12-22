Beijing slams US over defense act clauses

The Tiananmen Sqaure in Beijing Photo: VCG
China on Saturday voiced strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to negative clauses on Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang
in the US 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.
You Wenze, spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress - China's top legislature - said the clauses are unfounded and biased, and have blatantly interfered in China's domestic affairs.
The Taiwan-related content of the act has seriously violated the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the US, and seriously damaged China-US relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, he said.
The Taiwan question is China's domestic affair that allows no interference, the spokesperson added.
On Hong Kong affairs, the spokesperson stressed that a series of violent crimes in Hong Kong have sabotaged public security and order, seriously challenged rule of law and the bottom line of the "one country, two systems" principle.
The spokesperson said extreme violent criminal acts cannot be excuses for any aspirations, and the US attempt to interfere in other countries' domestic affairs using the so-called democracy and human rights will be in vain.
On Xinjiang affairs, the spokesperson stressed that Xinjiang-related issues are not about human rights, ethnicity or religion, but about anti-terrorism and de-radicalization.
The US is also a victim of terrorism and should have supported China's anti-terrorism measures, not slander China's efforts in anti-terrorism and de-radicalization.
You urges the US to discard its Cold War mentality and hegemonic logic, stop interfering in China's domestic affairs and take measures to remove the negative impact produced by this act immediately to maintain China-US relations with concrete actions.
US President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the $738 billion defense bill which includes controversial provisions calling for sanctions against Russia and Turkey.
Trump approved the act, which will increase the US defense spending by about $20 billion, or about 2.8 percent, on Friday night at a signing ceremony held at the Joint Base Andrews near Washington.
The sprawling legislation has stirred up opposition overseas as it contains punitive provisions against Russia, Turkey and other countries.