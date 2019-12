Photo: VCG

RELATED ARTICLES: Trade war makes China stronger

The 18-month China-US trade war reached a ceasefire after the world's largest and second-largest economies reached a consensus on the phase one trade deal text. However, given their positions in the world, the trade war has affected other countries. How do people from different countries and regions view this epic trade clash? What will happen between China and the US in terms of trade? (See stories, charts on Pages S4-5 )