Chinese govt to ensure pork supply during holidays amid shortage

Staff members prepare pork at a supermarket in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 22, 2019. Local authorities has released on Sunday more frozen pork reserves to ensure market supply for the upcoming holidays and to keep the pork price stable. The price is 43.2 yuan (about 6.2 U.S. dollars) per kg. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

RELATED ARTICLES: China to guarantee pork supply during imminent peak season with more reserve release and import