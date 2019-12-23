Vendor arranges oranges for sale in Sanaa, Yemen

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/23 0:25:42

A vendor weighs oranges for a customer in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 22, 2019. A large number of oranges are on the market for sale as harvest season comes. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


 

A vendor displays an orange in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 22, 2019. A large number of oranges are on the market for sale as harvest season comes. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
