People in costumes run during a run competition in St.Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People in costumes run during a run competition in St.Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People in costumes run during a run competition in St.Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)