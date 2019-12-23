Pakistan thank Sri Lanka after series victory

Pakistan's cricket team practice ahead of their second Test match with Sri Lanka at the National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan on December 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan thanked Sri Lanka on Monday for helping them bring Test cricket back to the country for the first time since the 2009 attack on the same visitors led to international matches being suspended.Pakistan's players went to the Sri Lanka dressing room to thank them soon after the home team posted a convincing 263-run win in the second Test of the their first home series in a decade.The victory gave Pakistan a 1-0 series win following the rain-ravaged draw in the first Test in Rawalpindi.Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said his country owed a big thank-you to Sri Lanka."They have given us immense happiness by playing in Pakistan," said Azhar after his team wrapped up victory in just 14 minutes of play on the fifth day.Azhar said the occasion and win brought happiness to all his players, who had never taken part in a Test match at home.Pakistan became off-limits for visiting sides after Islamic militants attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009.Since then they have been forced to play their home ­cricket matches at neutral venues in the United Arab Emirates.Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka for three one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches in September-October that paved way for this Test series.Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said his team had felt safe in Pakistan."Security was 200 percent," said Karunaratne, one of 10 players who withdrew from the limited over tour over security fears."Security people were like ­fathers to us. They kept talking to us and they were right behind us every time. When we were going out to eat or shopping, they were there."