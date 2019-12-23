5 sentenced to death over Khashoggi murder

A protester holds a picture of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration organized by Turkish-Arabic Media Association in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on October 5. Photo: IC

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, Turkey in October last year.Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor and spokesman Shalaan al-Shalaan said the court dismissed charges against the remaining three of the 11 people that had been on trial, finding them not guilty.Khashoggi was a US resident and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto leader.Khashoggi was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, where he had gone to receive papers ahead of his wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.The killing caused a global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince's image. The CIA and some Western governments have said they believe Prince Mohammed ordered the killing, but Saudi officials say he had no role.In the investigation into the murder, 21 were arrested and 10 were called in for questioning without arrest, Shalaan said.Riyadh's criminal court pronounced the death penalty on five individuals, whose names have not yet been released, "for committing and directly participating in the murder of the victim."The three sentenced to prison were given various sentences totalling 24 years "for their role in covering up this crime and violating the law."