India bids to bust citizenship law ‘myths’ with cartoon Muslims

People participate in a protest against the new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, Dec. 19, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

India's ruling party launched a video with animated Muslim characters on ­social media on Monday as part of a publicity blitz to try to bust "myths" around a new citizenship law that has sparked deadly protests.The law has stoked concerns that Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants to marginalize India's Muslim minority.The short video clip shows two bearded men in traditional Muslim clothing discussing the legislation before concluding that the country can only progress if there is "peace and brotherhood."The video, which was released by ­Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party on its Twitter handle, has garnered thousands of "likes," but also some ridicule.The ruling right-wing government also carried an advertisement across all national dailies, with a "myths vs facts" explainer to show the law was not against India's 200 million Muslims.The advert also stated that there were no immediate plans to roll out a nationwide register of citizens, which has stoked fears of Muslims and others unable to prove they are Indian becoming stateless.Even if the register would be rolled out, "the guidelines would be framed such that no Indian citizen would face any harassment whatsoever," the advertisement read.The wave of protests across the country marks the biggest challenge to Modi's government since sweeping to power in 2014.At least 25 people have died in the demonstrations over a span of two weeks.The law, passed by Indian parliament earlier this month, gives religious minority members - Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Christians and Buddhists - from three neighboring Islamic countries an easier path to citizenship, but not if they are Muslims.Islamic groups, the opposition and others at home and abroad fear this forms part of Modi's aim to remould the country as a Hindu nation, something his government denies.