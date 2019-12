A bullet train passes Xuanhua North Station in North China's Hebei Province on Saturday, a station along the railway line linking Beijing and Zhangjiakou, Hebei. The railway is 174 kilometers long, including 70.5 kilometers in Beijing and 103.5 kilometers in Hebei. The line, which is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2019, is a major project for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Photo: cnsphotos