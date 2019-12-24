US should work with China to get bilateral ties back on track: Wang Yi

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a keynote speech at a dinner co-hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations, the US-China Business Council, the US Chamber of Commerce, and Council on Foreign Relations in New York, the United States, Sep 24, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on the US to work together with China to get China-US ties back on a healthy track.His comments came during a yearly interview Monday with state media.This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of China-US bilateral ties, which should be a memorable juncture, Wang noted in an interview with the People's Daily and China's Central Television.However, the US has continuously put pressure on China's trade and technology fields, as well as smeared China concerning its sovereignty, seriously damaging mutual trust established between the two countries in the past four decades and jeopardizing global stability and development, Wang said.He reiterated that China will firmly safeguard its core interests and right to development. "Nobody or no force can prevent the 1.4 billion Chinese people's steps toward modernization."As for contradictions and divergences between the two sides, Wang said that China is always willing to find solutions through negotiation and dialogue on the basis of mutual respect.The most important experience the two countries gained in the past 40 years is that "cooperation benefits both while fight damages both," Wang said, calling for the US to work with China to eliminate conflicts and build mutual respect and win-win cooperation."We hope the US side can re-establish a proper acknowledgement of China and return to practical policies in regard to China," he said.