Beijing's new international airport brings prosperity for residents

Aerial photo of the Phoenix-shaped terminal of Daxing Airport in southern Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Tao Ran

Beijing Daxing International Airport was officially opened on September 25. It brings surrounding residents more opportunities, while boosting the development of southern Beijing.Located in Daxing district of Beijing, the Daxing International Airport is Beijing's second international airport with an area of more than 1.4 million square meters.More than 20,000 villagers in Daxing district have been relocated from their bungalows to new apartments subsidized by the government.Yang Xiuzhi, a 49-year-old woman, resided in the site of Daxing airport and now lives in a 115-square-meter apartment with her families.Yang's original rural bungalow was demolished in 2015, and she moved to her compensated apartment in September 2018."Daxing airport brings us local farmers a happier life," Yang said.Money and apartments as compensation for relocation relieve much of the burden on Daxing residents.Yang supported her family by running an orchard."It was hard for me to provide for my father-in-law and support my two sons' education with the slender income as a farmer," Yang said.According to the local custom, the groom's family pays for the newlyweds' apartment. This expense is a future burden for Yang. But the subsidy will help.In addition to the relocation subsidy, relocated residents will receive a monthly pension of 1,800 yuan ($257) when they reach the retirement age.Yang's living standards have also improved."Before, even taking a shower was inconvenient in the winter, but our new apartment is clean, bright and warm," Yang said, recalling how the bungalow she lived in had no heating system.Others residents who lived in more comfortable conditions also appreciate the development opportunities brought by the construction of Daxing airport.Bi Chao, a 31-year-old construction contractor based in Daxing, told the Global Times that the airport's peripheral facility construction projects brought him more business opportunities."Daxing airport has attracted more enterprises, governmental departments, and talents to our district. As the population rises, supporting industries also saw a boost," said Bi.The district government and the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of the Daxing district are making efforts to help people in Daxing and surrounding areas find jobs.The government of the district also helped provide more employment opportunities by organizing 36 airport recruitment activities. A total of 2,067 local residents have been employed by more than 70 airport-related enterprises.Enterprises also enjoy subsidies for providing jobs and paying social insurance for their employees. Labor skill training for logistics, driving and other tasks is also provided to improve their employability. A total of 11,439 people have received training since 2014.Zhao Hongbo, one of the 2,067 Daxing residents who benefited from these preferential employment policies, now works as a jet bridge operator in the airport.Zhao was exhausted from a job which required night shift every day. He enjoys a regular working schedule with a shorter commute route, which allows him to take better care of his family."Although my role is a small one, nothing is not important in an airport. I am full of confidence for the future - both mine and Daxing's," he said.