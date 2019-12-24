New model of high-speed inter-city trains operational in central China

Visitors look at the CJ6 intercity EMU train manufactured by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. at the 2019 China International Rail Transit and Equipment Manufacturing Industry Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A new model of high-speed trains designed for inter-city transportation was put into operation Tuesday in central China's Hunan Province.With a design speed of 160 kph, the CJ6 trains were jointly developed by an inter-city railway company in Hunan and CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd.The new trains are versatile, as they can run in four-car formations during non-rush hours and eight or 16-car formations during rush hours, said Zhou Qinghe, chairman of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive.Using light-weight materials and equipped with a braking system powered by recycled energy, the new model is also energy-conserving and environmentally friendly, according to Zhou.

CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive displays the driving cab of a CJ6 train at the 2019 China International Rail Transit and Equipment Manufacturing Industry Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 18, 2019.(Xinhua/Xue Chen)

Industry analysts said the operation of the new trains will help boost the integration of cities in Hunan.