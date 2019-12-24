The logo of China's tech giant Huawei. Photo: Xinhua



Underwater breakthrough

Huawei smart screen TV

A type of 2,000-meter-level underwater cable connector developed by Zhongtian Technology Group, China's leading wire and cable enterprise, passed an appraisal by the Industry and Information Technology Department of East China's Jiangsu Province.The connector is expected to break the foreign monopoly, Science and Technology Daily reported.It can complete the plugging and unplugging processes underwater, working as a joint to connect underwater cables. It is widely used in undersea observation networks and offshore oil production platforms.Huawei Smart Screen V75 TV with its built-in HarmonyOS operating system went on sale on Tuesday, according to Huawei's official statement.The TV, priced at 12,999 yuan ($1,828), adds a new feature of artificial intelligence-powered "eyes" to support body pose recognition, facial expression tracking and skeleton tracking.Global Times