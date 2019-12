Chinese-built dredging vessel Tian Kun Hao arrives at the port of Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on Monday to participate in channel dredging and construction of Ganyu, a port adjacent to the Lianyungang port. Tian Kun Hao is the largest of its kind in Asia. It is 140 meters long and 27.8 meters wide, and it can dredge 6,000 cubic meters per hour. Photo: cnsphotos