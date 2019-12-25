Comebacks, records, new faces, and more...

By Henry Church Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/25 21:04:10

What a wonderful year it has been for sport

Tiger Woods celebrates winning the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo: AFP



What a year for sport 2019 has been, with comebacks for the ages, new records and new faces. Here we look back at the athletes and teams that led the way.



Tiger Woods



The biggest name in golf finally reclaimed his mantle as the best player with victory at the Masters. This was his fifth green jacket, his first major win since 2008. After all that had come in between, this made the case for the greatest comeback in sport from one of sport's greatest champions.



Toronto Raptors



The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA team of the decade after dominating in the latter half where they won three of the five Finals from 2015, finishing runners-up in the other two. The most recent loss came in the 2019 Finals against a Kahwi Leonard-inspired Toronto Raptors. Leonard had been seen as a risk for the Canadians but it paid off with their first championship, then he blew up the NBA by moving to the LA Clippers to kick off a reset of the league through a raft of big-name trades.



Liverpool



There are not many teams that would finish second in the English Premier League and still come out as one of the greatest of the year. Liverpool did finish second, but they they ran Pep Guardiola's Manchester City all the way - taking the team who had won the title the season before with a record 100 points to the final day and finishing with the highest-ever runners-up score of 96 points. Jurgen Klopp's side masked that disappointment with a sixth UEFA Champions League victory, beating Spurs in Madrid after a remarkable comeback over Barcelona in the semifinals. They will finish the year as world champions after winning the FIFA Club World Cup and they look like they are going places. Expect their 30-year wait for the English title to end in May.



Megan Rapinoe



The face and voice of the United States Women's National Team that ensured back to back FIFA Women's World Cups with victory over the Netherlands in France in June, Rapinoe has transcended football. She has led the way for equal pay for women's footballers to match their male counterparts as well as speaking up on a host of other issues. Rapinoe ended the year with a number of awards inciuding Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year and the Ballon d'Or.



Aandy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua



A dual nomination for the boxers who gave the world the two most interesting fights of the year. The first, in June, was the Briton's US debut and ended with a hiding at Madison Square Garden in New York. The ­defining image was the Mexican-American stood over him after knocking him down for the fourth and final time. That meant a rematch and a unifcation belt in Saudi Arabia of all places and Joshua won against an ill-prepared Ruiz. The champ had entered the fight still enjoying his titles but both boxers ended the year much further on in their careers (and bank balances) than they started it.



Jorge Masvidal



Those in the know remembered Masvidal as "Cuban Jesus" the skinny streetfighter who came to fame in Kimbo Slice's viral vidoes from a decade before. The 35-year-old made sure everyone knew him with a five-second koncokout of Ben Askren at UFC 239. If that annonced him to the world then a win over Nate Diaz in the "BMF" belt took him to the top and the question is now not what but who is next. Surely Conor McGregor and global superstardom await the Miami native?



New England Patriots



Bill Belichick's winning machine kept on rolling along this year and in beating the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl they became the first team to win a title the year after losing since the Miami Dolphins in 1972. That win also saw them match the Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowls with six wins, all coming under the Bellichick-Tom Brady axis. Rob Gronkowski retired and the team was briefly part of the Antonio Brown circus but they are top of the AFC East at Christmas and on course for a seventh divisional title in a row.



Ben Stokes



The England cricketer kicked off the year in the aftermath of a ban resulting from a fight outside of a nightclub but the biggest hits were yet to come. It was he who was at the crease when England won a dramatic World Cup victory over New Zealand in the summer and then defied Australia at Headingley to ensure the Ashes were drawn.



Lewis Hamilton



The Briton secured a third Formula One driver's championship in a row and set a new record of 413 points in doing so. Victory at the US Grand Prix ensured that Hamilton now has six championships, five of them coming in the last six seasons, and a case for being regarded as the greatest driver of all time.



Simone Biles



Arguably the greatest performer of all this year, the US gymnast won five golds at the world championships in October to set a new record of 25 overall medals, 19 of which are gold. As well as being the most decorated gymanst at the world championships, Biles also has two signature moves named after her, the latest of which the Biles II was debuted at the October event. She will expect to star in Tokyo next summer just as she did in Rio in 2016.



Serena Williams



This was not a vintage year for the 38-year-old but she reminded everyone why she has been at the top of women's tennis for so long. Williams reached the finals of both the US Open and Wimbledon, losing both and extending her wait for a 24th major - a win that would ensure she matched Margaret Court's pre-Open era record. There may be new faces - Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty, Bianca Andreescu - but Williams is not done yet.

