The first 5G base station for civil use in North China's Tianjin Municipality was put into use in Heping district on Wednesday. Tianjin is accelerating its 5G construction. China Unicom's 5G experience store started operating earlier this year, and now the 5G base station has started civilian use, local media reported. Photo: VCG



Mass 5G base stations

Drones flying high

Beijing's municipal telecoms authority said that 16,634 base stations for 5G had been built by the three major telecoms operators as of December 16, the Security Times reported. Of those, 14,577 5G base stations have been put into use.The city has developed 251,000 5G customers and the area within the Fifth Ring Road has seamless coverage. Beijing is expected to put around 40,000 5G base stations into operation by the end of 2020.Chinese telecom giant China Mobile launched the world's very first 5G communication product dedicated to drones on Tuesday, which enables small and medium-sized drones to fly beyond range of sight and offers low costs, Sichuan Daily reported.Currently, drones mainly fly within the range of human sight, which is usually a few kilometers, Chen Shengwei, head of the project team said. Chen noted that 4G signals have many coverage gaps at low altitude but the 5G communication product can ease that problem.Global Times