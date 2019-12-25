China, Russia accelerate joint planning for 2020-21 sci-tech innovation year

The Russia Pavilion is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2019. The construction of country pavilions at the second CIIE has been completed. Photo: Xinhua

China and Russia are accelerating the formulation of implementation plans for the China-Russia year of scientific and technological innovation in 2020-21, in a bid to achieve more results from cooperation in the sector, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.The national-level project makes clear the key areas for bilateral cooperation, showcasing the two countries' strong will and firm determination to continuously boost cooperation and improve bilateral relations, Geng Shuang, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday."Russia has advantages in basic research and original innovation, while China is going into the global arena in aspects such as telecommunications, satellite navigation, drones and supercomputing. They can cooperate to jointly improve technological capability and international competitiveness," Geng said.Recent years saw the two countries achieve results in fast-breeder reactors and long-haul wide-body aircraft, and there is huge potential for research cooperation in telecommunications technology, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things."As the international game is focused in the Asia-Pacific, joining forces by the two powers will help maintain stability and peace in the region," Li Xing, an international relations professor at Beijing Normal University, told the Global Times.Li said the science and technology cooperation between the two is also driven by their domestic needs for economic development.Superficially, the US has initiated a trade war with China and imposed economic sanctions against Russia, but on a deeper level, the US aims to contain their technological advances, Li said.Taking the opportunity of scientific and technological innovation year, while focusing on the target of $200 billion in trade, China and Russia will keep advancing practical cooperation in all areas and building closer business ties, the Ministry of Commerce said on December 12.