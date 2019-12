A general view of SQX-1 Y-1, the iSpace's rocket. Photo: Courtesy of iSpace

Although the gap in the private space sector between China and the US remains wide, China's commercial space sector is growing rapidly, and its development is reaching a climax this year with domestic players making technology breakthroughs. How do Chinese companies plan to catch up with the US? (See stories and charts on Pages S4-5 )