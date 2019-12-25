Christmas photos trend on Sina Weibo as Chinese netizens and celebrities show off their holiday spirit online

Decoration lights are seen in front of houses of local people on the eve of Christmas in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 24, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Chinese netizens, including celebrities such as members of idol groups Rocket Girls and UNIQ, took to social media on Wednesday, Christmas Day, to show off their Christmas photos and see who took the best picture.The related hashtag has been viewed more than 290 million times on China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo by Wednesday afternoon.Members of Chinese girl band Rocket Girls, including Meng Meiqi and Wu Xuanyi, posted photos of themselves next to decorations such as Christmas trees and wished netizens a “Merry Christmas.”Other netizens also rushed to upload their Christmas-themed photos to Sina Weibo. Some of them showed people wearing specially applied makeup for Christmas such as red eye shadow and red lipstick, or wearing red sweaters.“My roommate helped me with my makeup so I could spend this year’s Christmas as an elegant woman,” one netizen wrote.Netizens also shared photos of Christmas Day events in other countries such as Finland.“Today is Christmas Day, so let’s go to the hometown of Santa Claus, Finland, and experience the country’s atmosphere like in fairy tales,” another Sina Weibo user commented.However, not all netizens were keen about the holiday.A Tuesday survey launched by a Sina Weibo account with more than 3 million followers asked people how they will spend Christmas. A total of 2,975 out of 4,434 respondents said they would spend it on their own as they feel the holiday has nothing to do with them.Some Sina Weibo users also said that they feel the holiday, along with other "imported holidays,” were gradually losing their sheen for Chinese.Global Times