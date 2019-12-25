Employment stability measures laid out after controversial layoffs

A government official who only gave his surname of Xu told the Global Times on Wednesday that many local governments are lowering barriers to young people and skilled workers to return to start a business.

Many governments including some in Jiangxi Province also joined the campaign to address wage arrears for rural workers, which he said reflected the authorities working to prevent societal conflicts.

Such measures for rural areas are crucial as these areas and their agriculture sector are vital for the country's overall employment, said the official, who is based in Shangrao, East China's Jiangxi Province.