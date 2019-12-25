Employment stability measures laid out after controversial layoffs

Job seekers try their luck at an employment fair held in Beijing. File photo: IC
The State Council on Tuesday outlined measures to stabilize employment, including improving the information system and requesting local governments to prevent and manage crises created by mass layoffs.
The cabinet body's guideline seeks to ensure a stable job market in 2020 despite increasing challenges at home and abroad, saying employment has a vital bearing on people's welfare and livelihoods.
Companies must inform their employees 30 days in advance of dismissal due to economic reasons and compensate them in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, the guideline said.
Companies should try to negotiate with employees on salaries, working hours, holidays and training system, it said.
"Violent layoffs" have provoked heated online discussions after Chinese companies, such as NetEase and Huawei reportedly sacked their employees inappropriately.
NetEase apologized in November for brutally sacking an ill employee. Huawei reportedly played a role in sending a former employee to be detained for more than 250 days and failed to quell widespread online criticism.
Net users called on companies to be more humane and legal in dealing with employee departures.
An employee of Huawei who requested anonymity told the Global Times on Wednesday that the company compensates departing employees based on their years of service in accordance with the Labor Contract Law.
The employee noted that many employees would leave the company voluntarily if they ranked in the last five percent on their performance appraisal as the rankings affect their salary, promotion and bonus chances.
While stressing standardization of dismissal procedures, the State Council guideline said China will launch an extensive employment skills training program and improve the employment information monitoring system.
Financial support will also be stepped up for small and private firms, especially those in rural areas, it said.
Labor demand for companies in big cities has decreased in recent years amid the slowing global economy and a bruising China-US trade war.
A government official who only gave his surname of Xu told the Global Times on Wednesday that many local governments are lowering barriers to young people and skilled workers to return to start a business.
Many governments including some in Jiangxi Province also joined the campaign to address wage arrears for rural workers, which he said reflected the authorities working to prevent societal conflicts.
Such measures for rural areas are crucial as these areas and their agriculture sector are vital for the country's overall employment, said the official, who is based in Shangrao, East China's Jiangxi Province.