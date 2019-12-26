Almighty God cult under the spotlight after college student rescued

The university student, who gave her surname as Zhou, hugs her father after being rescued from the Almighty God cult in June 2019. Photo: NEWS.CCTV

The Almighty God cult has fallen under the public spotlight following the rescue of a female college student who had been held captive three years, according to a CCTV investigative report.The Almighty God cult, also known as Eastern Lightning, was established in the 1980s, and lures followers in the name of Christianity and then controls them using strict methods of transmission and threats of violence.The cult proclaims that members should not rely on their families and only give their full devotion to serving almighty God.A student from a top university, who only gave her surname as Zhou, was forced to live in a small room and cut off from her family and the outside world in 2016.After she was first reported missing three years ago, police investigators rescued her in June.The cult first attracted public attention in May 2014, after six members reportedly beat a woman to death at a restaurant in Zhaoyuan, East China's Shandong Province.The Chinese Christian Council and the National Committee of Three-Self Patriotic Movement of the Protestant Churches in China issued a statement the following month that said the cult was "extremely deceptive and distorting essential doctrines of the Christian faith," and warned people against their seductive methods.The cult returned to national headlines in October after a family of three was found dead in a refrigerator. The family was reportedly members of the cult, an investigation later revealed.Nationwide, police have been cracking down on the sect. According to media reports, 204 members were apprehended in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province, during a campaign targeted at the banned religious group in 2018.Almighty God founder Zhao Weishan, fled to the US in 2000 and operates the cult from abroad, CCTV reported.It was reported that several members had moved to South Korea to spread their brand of religious faith abroad. The cult established faith centers in Gangwon-do and Gyeonggi-do provinces in 2017, which sparked concern among local residents, South Korean media reported.