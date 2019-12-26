Mainland implements measures to benefit Taiwan compatriots

A company representative gives job information to young people from Taiwan in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei Province on July 8. Photo: VCG

A total of 102 local governments in the Chinese mainland have implemented preferential policies for Taiwan residents on housing, education, and travel, officials announced during a press conference at the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday.The new measures were unveiled last month to promote economic and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Straits, according to the Xinhua News Agency, citing officials at the press conference.One of the new 26 measures ensures that Taiwan residents will receive equal treatment as mainland residents when buying a home.The government of Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, has provided 1,000 departments for Taiwan talents and the Shanghai government has provided 300. In Beijing and Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, 54 Taiwan residents had received local public housing, according to Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.Zhu also confirmed that additional flights to Taiwan for the 2020 Spring Festival will be available on January 9 - 10, and will address the needs of Taiwan compatriots returning home for the annual holiday, which falls on January 25, 2020.The number of Taiwan students studying at Chinese mainland colleges and universities has exceeded 12,000, with over 7,000 Taiwan students receiving scholarships in the past three years, Wang Zhiwei, an official with the Ministry of Education , said at the press conference.The ministry will allow more mainland schools to enroll Taiwan students and adjust majors to accommodate demand, Wang said.The Chinese mainland will share opportunities for cultural development with Taiwan residents.The mainland welcomes Taiwan compatriots to participate in the development of cultural parks, Man Hongwei, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, noting the mainland will open more national platforms for cultural events from Taiwan, including exhibitions and performances.Taiwan compatriots employed in the animation industry on the mainland will be eligible to apply for a national animation award in 2020, a move to advance cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in this field, according to Man.Taiwan athletes will also have more opportunities to join mainland sports clubs.The mainland will host international major sporting events in the upcoming years including the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, and the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.The mainland will give preferential treatment on requirements from Taiwan athletes for the upcoming events to help with training and participation, said Wu Jian, an official from the General Administration of Sport.Yang Shu, an official from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs , said at the press conference that one of the new measures encourages Taiwan compatriots overseas to dial "12308," a hotline for Chinese citizens overseas who need consular protection and assistance."We've always attached great importance to safeguarding the safety, rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots overseas and have been proactive in providing them with consular protection and assistance," Yang stressed.