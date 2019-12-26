Chinese institute exposes hypocritical US money politics

The Capitol Hill is shrouded in fog in Washington D.C., the United States, on Dec. 17, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, slamming the House Democrats impeachment effort as an "illegal, partisan attempted coup" and an "unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power." (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A Chinese academic institute released an article on Thursday that reveals the rampant use of money in US politics, categorically implying US democracy is serving the interest of capitalists rather than catering to the ordinary majority. Experts believe this is a sign of the US shifting to plutocracy while China has emerged as a meritocracy, thus cementing China's chances of winning the competition.The China Society for Human Rights Studies (CSHRS) on Thursday published an article titled Money Politics Exposes the Hypocrisy of "US-Style Democracy." The article points out that money politics is the main reason that has sparked a sharp divide in US politics and society, the Xinhua News Agency reported."In recent years in the US, the wealthy class has exerted an increasingly heavy influence on politics while the common people's influence on politics has declined," read the article, adding that money politics exposes the hypocrisy of US democracy.It further notes that money has gripped the entire US political system and has ailed the US society, adding that money politics of the US has distorted public opinion and turned elections into a "one-man show" dominated by the wealthy class.Meanwhile, a large number of secret funds and "dark money" have also been injected into the US election campaign, it noted.Kishore Mahbubani, a distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute at the National University of Singapore and a veteran diplomat of Singapore, told the Global Times that "the US today is gone from being a democracy toward becoming a plutocracy in which the rich control the decisions of the country."Mahbubani added, "China has become a meritocracy where the best people are selected to serve in the government. So if the contest is between the meritocracy in China and plutocracy in the US, meritocracy can win."Because meritocracy means the best people are chosen to work in the government and in turn they serve the society, while in the US, it's the rich who are deciding everything, he noted.The article cited a 2018 report by the US National Broadcasting Company News as saying that since the US Department of the Treasury announced that it would no longer require most non-profit organizations to report their source of donations, the transparency of election funding would be significantly reduced.Over 40 percent of TV commercials broadcast by those external groups to influence congressional elections are funded by secret donors revealed the article.Money politics results in serious consequences, the article cautioned. Ordinary people are deprived of their political rights. Government posts have become exclusive to rich people and the upper class. Money politics blatantly delivering benefits to the rich, makes it more difficult for the US to solve its pressing political and social problems, including gun violence."Money politics is an inevitable result of the US capitalist system," the article mentioned.US democracy is a political system enabling the rule of the bourgeoisie. Given this, US democracy naturally reflects the capitalist ambitions and serves their interests, it said, adding that candidates of the two major political parties in the US are merely representatives of different factions within the bourgeoisie.Chinese experts noted that by releasing such an article ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, the CSHRS aims to show that Chinese people and the rest of the world can notice that US democracy is no longer attractive or convincing to other countries, including its own people. Besides, US politicians are unqualified to level irresponsible and groundless accusations against other countries.