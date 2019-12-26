Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Tianshui, China's Gansu

People visit the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2019. The Maiji Mountain Grottoes is one of the four most famous grottoes in China with 221 grottoes preserved at present. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

