China's first suspension bridge integrating expressway, railway completes main body

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2019 shows the closure of Wufengshan Yangtze River Bridge, China's first suspension bridge that integrates an expressway and a railway, in east China's Jiangsu Province. The double-deck bridge linking Yangzhou and Zhenjiang in Jiangsu completed its main body here on Thursday. With a main span of 1,092 meters, the bridge boasts an eight-lane expressway on the upper deck and a high-speed railway on the lower deck. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2019 shows the closure of Wufengshan Yangtze River Bridge, China's first suspension bridge that integrates an expressway and a railway, in east China's Jiangsu Province. The double-deck bridge linking Yangzhou and Zhenjiang in Jiangsu completed its main body here on Thursday. With a main span of 1,092 meters, the bridge boasts an eight-lane expressway on the upper deck and a high-speed railway on the lower deck. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2019 shows the closure of Wufengshan Yangtze River Bridge, China's first suspension bridge that integrates an expressway and a railway, in east China's Jiangsu Province. The double-deck bridge linking Yangzhou and Zhenjiang in Jiangsu completed its main body here on Thursday. With a main span of 1,092 meters, the bridge boasts an eight-lane expressway on the upper deck and a high-speed railway on the lower deck. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2019 shows the closure of Wufengshan Yangtze River Bridge, China's first suspension bridge that integrates an expressway and a railway, in east China's Jiangsu Province. The double-deck bridge linking Yangzhou and Zhenjiang in Jiangsu completed its main body here on Thursday. With a main span of 1,092 meters, the bridge boasts an eight-lane expressway on the upper deck and a high-speed railway on the lower deck. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Photo taken on Dec. 26, 2019 shows the closure of Wufengshan Yangtze River Bridge, China's first suspension bridge that integrates an expressway and a railway, in east China's Jiangsu Province. The double-deck bridge linking Yangzhou and Zhenjiang in Jiangsu completed its main body here on Thursday. With a main span of 1,092 meters, the bridge boasts an eight-lane expressway on the upper deck and a high-speed railway on the lower deck. (Xinhua/Li Bo)