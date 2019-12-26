Heavy storm of rain, snow causes big damage in Lebanon

Big waves hit the Beirut Cornish in Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 25, 2019. A heavy storm of rain and snow starting Wednesday hit Lebanon, causing great damage to roads and properties in Beirut and other regions in the country, the National News Agency reported Thursday. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

