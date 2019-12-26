First Snow & Ice Cultural Tourism Festival launched in NW China's Ningxia

Performers play at the opening ceremony of the First Snow & Ice Cultural Tourism Festival in Jingyuan County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2019. The festival, launched here on Thursday, combines snow and ice resources with cultural tourism and sports. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Skiers get ready to go to the ski field at the First Snow & Ice Cultural Tourism Festival in Jingyuan County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

A skier has fun at the First Snow & Ice Cultural Tourism Festival in Jingyuan County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Performers play durms at the opening ceremony of the First Snow & Ice Cultural Tourism Festival in Jingyuan County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Performers dance at the opening ceremony of the First Snow & Ice Cultural Tourism Festival in Jingyuan County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)