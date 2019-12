Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center) stands with members of the ruling Justice and Development Party ahead of his speech in Ankara on Thursday. The Turkish parliament will in January 2020 vote on a motion to send troops to Syria to support the UN-backed government in Tripoli. "We will present the motion to send troops [to Libya] as soon as parliament resumes" on January 7, Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara. Photo: AFP

